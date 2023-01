Share · View all patches · Build 10278414 · Last edited 8 January 2023 – 17:59:09 UTC by Wendy

Localization has been added for Chinese (simplified), Japanese, and French. Language can be changed in options.

Huge thanks to all contributors who made this possible!

Chinese (simplified) - translated by corrot

Japanese - translated by Haley Halcyon

French - translated by NaiNai (Nairom), Waka ( L’ultimate Malchanceux| Kawa), Amy