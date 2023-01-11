 Skip to content

Racingmaybe update for 11 January 2023

Update 38

Share · View all patches · Build 10278360 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed infinite money bug in Leadout-mode and Time-mode
  • Fixed a rare bug regarding a multiplayer mismatch.
  • Improved chatbox by making it possible to write long messages and have it automatically go to the next line.
  • Made OpenGL not make any calls while the window is resizing.
  • Added a taunt

