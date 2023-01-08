 Skip to content

Crocotile 3D update for 8 January 2023

v2.0.5

· Last edited by Wendy

v.2.0.5 (January 8, 2023)

  • Added: New action, "Select Faces Facing Camera Axis." Can be accessed via the context-menu while in Edit-mode, or via a keybinding that you can set in the Edit > Buttons > Edit Mode panel.
  • Added: Export option to set the texture prefix to the project name.
  • Improved: Edge selection is improved. A pen stylus had trouble selecting edges due to slight movements.
  • Fixed: Clicking and dragging a vertex was still possible when vertex selection was disabled.
  • Fixed: Primitive brush wouldn't update when selecting a tile from the Tileset.
  • Fixed: Pinned prefab next/previous actions wouldn't work when clicking them.
  • Fixed: Some Primitive shapes didn't take into account the base pixel unit size.
  • Fixed: Program could not load completely if running an older version and config file contained newer pinned data in it.
  • Fixed: Due to some previous changes exporting scenes wouldn't apply decal offset to correct tilesets. Should be fixed now.
  • Fixed: Right-clicking an instance/object in Scene panel would set the prefab brush.
  • Fixed: Couldn't paint over tiles if the tile had the same UVs but was from a different tileset.
  • Fixed: Couldn't erase a tile using the Sticky tool if clicking without moving the mouse.

