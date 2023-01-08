Share · View all patches · Build 10278302 · Last edited 8 January 2023 – 16:39:05 UTC by Wendy

v.2.0.5 (January 8, 2023)

Added: New action, "Select Faces Facing Camera Axis." Can be accessed via the context-menu while in Edit-mode, or via a keybinding that you can set in the Edit > Buttons > Edit Mode panel.

Added: Export option to set the texture prefix to the project name.

Improved: Edge selection is improved. A pen stylus had trouble selecting edges due to slight movements.

Fixed: Clicking and dragging a vertex was still possible when vertex selection was disabled.

Fixed: Primitive brush wouldn't update when selecting a tile from the Tileset.

Fixed: Pinned prefab next/previous actions wouldn't work when clicking them.

Fixed: Some Primitive shapes didn't take into account the base pixel unit size.

Fixed: Program could not load completely if running an older version and config file contained newer pinned data in it.

Fixed: Due to some previous changes exporting scenes wouldn't apply decal offset to correct tilesets. Should be fixed now.

Fixed: Right-clicking an instance/object in Scene panel would set the prefab brush.

Fixed: Couldn't paint over tiles if the tile had the same UVs but was from a different tileset.

Fixed: Couldn't erase a tile using the Sticky tool if clicking without moving the mouse.

Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!

Check the Gallery to see creations by Crocotile users: http://www.crocotile3d.com/gallery

Also, there is a Discord server where Crocotile users can chat: https://discord.gg/fmtJdUb

Watch youtube videos demonstration Crocotile 3D: Youtube channel

Consider supporting via Patreon!