Anniversary Update #1 Available

Greeting Strategists!

It is my pleasure to present to you the first of the three Updates planned for the Sparta Anniversary. All this is possible thanks to your support to the project, feedback, reports and suggestions.

Creating one of the best and most unique RTS that the community can enjoy is still the goal of the project and I will keep working hard to give you the best possible quality and the expected result.

Below is the list with all the content of this update:

New features/content:

Redesign of all Republic Rome Buildings

AI Siege System added: AI now can make walls, towers and load troops into it(Depends of the map if it dedice build or not)

New Reequip System(You can reequip with all available weapons now and more faster near Barracks)

Antialising for Game Fonts & improvements for some Fonts

Hint Window for 2K/4K/8K resolutions resized to be more easy to read

Vulkan API Support(Experimental, required compatible System): Perfomance Increase from 30% to 80%(Depends of the PC)

Buildings Under Construction can be destroyed now

Improved Sieges & Walls(For example: Move into enemy walls)

Improved Autocast System for all Units in the game

AI can make formations now

New Epic Loadscreen

Reduced Loading time of Textures in Map Editor

Improved texture quality for Indian Stables & Forge

House Color for idle slaves icon

Bug/Error Correction:

Fixed Issue that not allow units in wall nodes to attack

Fixed crash in some Resolutions related to Fonts

Fixed some multiplayer crashes and desyncs

Fixed bug that teletransport units equiped with Stationaries weapons if you click Disasm and Move Command

Fixed bug that not allow workers to join building construction when building require workers

Fixed FPS drops issue in Mission 4 of Spartan Campaign that made it unplayable

Fixed issue that not allow detach ladders from walls

Fixed issue that not allow detach Siege Towers from walls

Fixed not enought food sound & message display when you not have more food

Fixed Healing Spell of Mystery that not work properly and not show effect

Fixed Hephaestion Skills bug in Missions 4, 5 and 7 of Macedon Campaign

Fixed issue that make AI spam stones traps in Mission 1 of Macedon Campaign

Fixed issue that make AI spam walls in Mission 4 of Macedon Campaign

Fixed incorrect work of Mystery units in Mission 6 of Macedon Campaign

Fixed bug that not allow equip horses in Stables in Mission 6 of Spartan Campaign

Fixed missing capture animation for Psils

Fixed missing animations for slings of Republic Rome on horses

Replaced bad Spartan Peace Music for the correct one

Gaugamela Plains Map, heavy bright issue fixed

A Cruel Lesson Map, bad enviroment lighting and shadow fixed

Balance:

Spartan & Macedonian Arena now require time to recruit units

Easy & Medium AI balanced, now is fine

Rework of Persian Wars Map, now is balanced

Rework of Battle of the Hill Map, now is balanced

Wonders now are limited to one and resource cost was reduced

Mission 5 AI of Macedon Campaign Rework to be more fun to play the mission

Macedonian Magian Totem Spell can be stopped now by destroying Totem

Persian Healer Falcon Spell duration and speed increased

Ice Max Weight Support reduced

Persian general gold cost reduced from 2500 to 1900 and added weapon on horse

I hope you like this update and feel free to give your feedback or any suggestions as always.

Official Discord of the game: