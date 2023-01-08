Anniversary Update #1 Available

Greeting Strategists!
It is my pleasure to present to you the first of the three Updates planned for the Sparta Anniversary. All this is possible thanks to your support to the project, feedback, reports and suggestions.
Creating one of the best and most unique RTS that the community can enjoy is still the goal of the project and I will keep working hard to give you the best possible quality and the expected result.
Below is the list with all the content of this update:
New features/content:
- Redesign of all Republic Rome Buildings
- AI Siege System added: AI now can make walls, towers and load troops into it(Depends of the map if it dedice build or not)
- New Reequip System(You can reequip with all available weapons now and more faster near Barracks)
- Antialising for Game Fonts & improvements for some Fonts
- Hint Window for 2K/4K/8K resolutions resized to be more easy to read
- Vulkan API Support(Experimental, required compatible System): Perfomance Increase from 30% to 80%(Depends of the PC)
- Buildings Under Construction can be destroyed now
- Improved Sieges & Walls(For example: Move into enemy walls)
- Improved Autocast System for all Units in the game
- AI can make formations now
- New Epic Loadscreen
- Reduced Loading time of Textures in Map Editor
- Improved texture quality for Indian Stables & Forge
- House Color for idle slaves icon
Bug/Error Correction:
- Fixed Issue that not allow units in wall nodes to attack
- Fixed crash in some Resolutions related to Fonts
- Fixed some multiplayer crashes and desyncs
- Fixed bug that teletransport units equiped with Stationaries weapons if you click Disasm and Move Command
- Fixed bug that not allow workers to join building construction when building require workers
- Fixed FPS drops issue in Mission 4 of Spartan Campaign that made it unplayable
- Fixed issue that not allow detach ladders from walls
- Fixed issue that not allow detach Siege Towers from walls
- Fixed not enought food sound & message display when you not have more food
- Fixed Healing Spell of Mystery that not work properly and not show effect
- Fixed Hephaestion Skills bug in Missions 4, 5 and 7 of Macedon Campaign
- Fixed issue that make AI spam stones traps in Mission 1 of Macedon Campaign
- Fixed issue that make AI spam walls in Mission 4 of Macedon Campaign
- Fixed incorrect work of Mystery units in Mission 6 of Macedon Campaign
- Fixed bug that not allow equip horses in Stables in Mission 6 of Spartan Campaign
- Fixed missing capture animation for Psils
- Fixed missing animations for slings of Republic Rome on horses
- Replaced bad Spartan Peace Music for the correct one
- Gaugamela Plains Map, heavy bright issue fixed
- A Cruel Lesson Map, bad enviroment lighting and shadow fixed
Balance:
- Spartan & Macedonian Arena now require time to recruit units
- Easy & Medium AI balanced, now is fine
- Rework of Persian Wars Map, now is balanced
- Rework of Battle of the Hill Map, now is balanced
- Wonders now are limited to one and resource cost was reduced
- Mission 5 AI of Macedon Campaign Rework to be more fun to play the mission
- Macedonian Magian Totem Spell can be stopped now by destroying Totem
- Persian Healer Falcon Spell duration and speed increased
- Ice Max Weight Support reduced
- Persian general gold cost reduced from 2500 to 1900 and added weapon on horse
I hope you like this update and feel free to give your feedback or any suggestions as always.
Changed files in this update