Stellar Echoes update for 8 January 2023

1.8 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Scene fluency optimization

Backpack system data not archived for repair

Small carp interaction optimization, sound bug repair

Optimization of gun release logic

Collision jitter problem repair

Sandland amendment

Add a monster skill

