EPICA update for 8 January 2023

Early Access Patch 1.8.4

Early Access Patch 1.8.4 · Build 10278268

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated the NPCs in Castle Brun and added a new armor vendor.
  • Updated the NPCs at the Tarnmill lake Tavern.
  • Updated and optimized landscapes.
  • Updated Keybinds. Added new keybinds for the Menu and Interaction Exit.

