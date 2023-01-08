Early Access Patch 1.8.4

- Updated the NPCs in Castle Brun and added a new armor vendor.
- Updated the NPCs at the Tarnmill lake Tavern.
- Updated and optimized landscapes.
- Updated Keybinds. Added new keybinds for the Menu and Interaction Exit.
