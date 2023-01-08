 Skip to content

Idle Baker Boss update for 8 January 2023

1.984 Bug Fixes

Build 10278245

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[:hammer:] 1k gift purchases for DOOPWEE days events locked the game. (gifts were still placed in inventory)
[:hammer:] New stores vaults were locked to begin with.
[:hammer:] Rounding on trainer is more accurate now.

