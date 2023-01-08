[:hammer:] 1k gift purchases for DOOPWEE days events locked the game. (gifts were still placed in inventory)
[:hammer:] New stores vaults were locked to begin with.
[:hammer:] Rounding on trainer is more accurate now.
Idle Baker Boss update for 8 January 2023
1.984 Bug Fixes
[:hammer:] 1k gift purchases for DOOPWEE days events locked the game. (gifts were still placed in inventory)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update