Legend of Feather update for 8 January 2023

v1.0.0.4 updata

Build 10278241

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the bug that the third location in the scene did not appear after the demo version transitioned to the official version. After the bug is fixed, some mission progress will be reset, but unlocked scenes and collections will not be affected.
  2. Optimized the experience gems in the scene, which can slightly improve the game efficiency
  3. The movement speed of monsters in normal mode on Bluestone Coast is reduced by 50%
  4. Added a switch for shielding damage special effects in the setting interface

