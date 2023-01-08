v1.0.0.4 updata

- Fixed the bug that the third location in the scene did not appear after the demo version transitioned to the official version. After the bug is fixed, some mission progress will be reset, but unlocked scenes and collections will not be affected.
- Optimized the experience gems in the scene, which can slightly improve the game efficiency
- The movement speed of monsters in normal mode on Bluestone Coast is reduced by 50%
- Added a switch for shielding damage special effects in the setting interface
