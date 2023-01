Share · View all patches · Build 10278228 · Last edited 8 January 2023 – 16:13:03 UTC by Wendy

​[New Features]

Some enemies will flash prompts before attacking

Mark New Game+

[Adjustments]

Adjusted drop items

Enemies covered by objects will still display HP bars

Some music quality improved

[Fixes]

Fixed the bug that the enemy would stop moving when the character fell to the ground in the competition mini-game

Fixed the bug that some instant mirror devices could not be triggered

Fix the bug of some performance errors