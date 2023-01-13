Umichan Two Scoops is Out Now!

Umichan Two Scoops is released!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2247550/Umichan_Two_Scoops/

Many thanks in advance to anyone who supports this game! Whether it's buying it for yourself, gifting it to others, or just letting other people know it's released!

For anyone planning to get the game on steam, it's important that any game can try to get 10+ reviews asap to do well in the steam algorithm over the long run.

I think you will at least need to download and launch the game at a minimum

I can't offer you anything to leave a review if you decide to leave one for Umichan Two Scoops, since it's against steam's policy. This is just intended to be an educational statement on the importance of reviews!