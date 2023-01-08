12 achievements have been added to Vision Soft Reset. While most are pretty standard, others will truly test your skill and understanding of the game! Have fun and good luck!

For players that already have save data, it's possible to unlock most achievements that you've already accomplished. Simply continue with an existing save file, and you will automatically unlock the achievements completed in that save file. Unfortunately, achievements that aren't recorded in save data, like beating the game, will still need to be unlocked again.

The complete version 1.2.0 release notes: