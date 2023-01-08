 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vision Soft Reset update for 8 January 2023

Achievements have been added to Vision Soft Reset!

Share · View all patches · Build 10278187 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

12 achievements have been added to Vision Soft Reset. While most are pretty standard, others will truly test your skill and understanding of the game! Have fun and good luck!

For players that already have save data, it's possible to unlock most achievements that you've already accomplished. Simply continue with an existing save file, and you will automatically unlock the achievements completed in that save file. Unfortunately, achievements that aren't recorded in save data, like beating the game, will still need to be unlocked again.

The complete version 1.2.0 release notes:

  • Updated Unity version to 2020.3.37f1
  • Fixed rendering issue with the orb door animation.
  • Added achievements to the Steam version.

Changed files in this update

Vision Soft Reset Content Depot 1005451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link