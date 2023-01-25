 Skip to content

Clunky Hero update for 25 January 2023

Clunky Hero - Full Version is Out Now!

After about a year in Early Access, where it collected more than 90% positive reviews, Clunky Hero is finally out in its final shape! Compared to the Early Access, the game has 10 new levels, new bosses and enemies, new weapons, skills and bonus items! It’s overall 30% bigger than the Early Access and improved in many aspects, following Steam’s community suggestions.

So I truly hope you will like it and help it getting the attention it deserves!

I’m self publishing, alone, without a publisher nor resources for a proper marketing, so I truly count on your help to get it out there! If you like the game, a positive review is very welcome, as well as sharing the store page all around social media!

By the way, if you know any influencer or journalist, please put them in contact with me!

In the meantime, enjoy the brand new release trailer:

If you are also a consoles-player, I’m delighted to tell you that Clunky Hero is out also for Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation! You can find all the links here: https://linktr.ee/clunkyhero

And if you want to support my projects, remember that you can also get some merchandising from our online store: https://aotco.e-junkie.com/ (including a retro style Clunky Hero PC Big Box!)
Or with a donation on PayPal: https://paypal.me/NicolaPiovesan

It has been a long journey, and I truly hope in your help for the release!
Let’s make Clunky Hero a great indie game, all together!

Nicola Piovesan
Clunky Hero developer

