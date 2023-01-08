 Skip to content

Desynced Playtest update for 8 January 2023

Updates Notes 9th Jan

  • fixed crash while key rebinding

  • dont change signal reader when right clicking (moving bot clears it)

  • fixed text wrapping on text box

  • fix for joining servers when internet issues occur

  • fix for wall interactions

  • added search box to library

  • added shutdown and turn on instructions

