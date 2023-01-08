-
fixed crash while key rebinding
dont change signal reader when right clicking (moving bot clears it)
fixed text wrapping on text box
fix for joining servers when internet issues occur
fix for wall interactions
added search box to library
added shutdown and turn on instructions
Desynced Playtest update for 8 January 2023
Updates Notes 9th Jan
Patchnotes via Steam Community
