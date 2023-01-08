Patch Notes 08.01.2023

As always: If you encounter a bug, please report it straight away ingame by pressing F1 and describing the issue (my crystal ball is currently in the dry cleaners). This makes it a lot easier for me to replicate and fix it. If you would like any direct feedback, don't forget to include your email address.

Bug fixes

It was possible to build a turret or barricade in an invalid spot by very quickly moving over from a valid spot and pressing the construct button. Exploiting this made it impossible to keep enemies from reaching the base, therefore removing any challenge from the game.

Sometimes zombies from the credits found their way back to HOME. Zombies from the credits are now disposed of in a humane and eco friendly way.