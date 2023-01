Share · View all patches · Build 10278028 · Last edited 10 January 2023 – 10:52:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

Adjusted the amount of damage caused by Sub runes.

Increased probability of appearance of Sub runes.

Improved the usability of your inventory.

Improved UI.

Improved the texture of artifacts.

Adjusted the effect of some artifacts.

Adjusted the damage of some spells.

Adjusted the cooldown of complex spells.

Bug

Sound related bugs have been fixed.

Fixed a bug related to BGM setting.

Fixed a tutorial related bug.