江湖幸存者 update for 8 January 2023

0.8b Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10278025

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Fix the store refresh with wrong sprite stone cost issue
2.Fix the text now shown on HUD issue
3.Fix difficulty 45 buff value issue
4.Slightly increase the difficulty of infinite mode
5.Fix visual issue of Buddha's light

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together
And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here

