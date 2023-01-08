New Year's fixings

Happy new year, Slipways players!
Slipways welcomes 2023 with a small bugfix patch, addressing the following issues:
- Void Synthesizer: a previous patch broke the functionality of this technology, causing it to misbehave when it was supposed to deliver two copies of the same resource to different planets. It should now hopefully work correctly, and it's now in my personal top 5 of "rude technologies that have caused multiple bugfixes".
- Loading/Ranked: when a savefile was loaded, some sector quirks would not be properly taken into account when an early "empire state update" would happen. One of the consequences of this bug were incorrect run previews on this week's ranked leaderboard, showing higher scores than the leaderboard itself. The issue should now be fixed for both the ranked previews and in general.
- Statistics: The "best runs by perk" tab had weird display bugs for runs with more or less perks than the usual two. Those runs should now display correctly.
This patch brings the version numbers up to "v1.3 (b1106)" on Windows and "v1.3 (b1107)" on Mac.
Changed files in this update