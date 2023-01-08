Front Lines BETA Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds and fixes the following...

Toggling IHADSS will now display an overlay from the targeting pod on the HUD. It lines up pretty well with the real world as long as your head position in the cockpit is centred and the pod is on its "Wide" zoom level.

There is still some offset due to the pods location on each helicopter so objects very close will be more obviously misaligned. This is also true when in 3rd person mode.

IHADSS will no longer automatically disable itself when you've exceeded the pods gimbal limits. The pod will re-establish tracking once you're back inside the gimbal limits. Lock a target while using IHADSS will not disable the IHADSS overlay allowing you to fine tune aiming using the pods slew controls. New option in the Game Settings menu to toggle the "Resize MFD" control between physically zooming into the In-Cockpit MFDs or adjusting the virtual MFD sizes as normal.

This allows you to configure whether you want to use the in-cockpit MFDs or keep using the virtual MFDs

This also fixes the bug where cycling the MFD when in cockpit view would instantly zoom the view to the MFD.