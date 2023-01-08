- The score wasn't resetting starting a new game (it was starting from the record saved in the leaderboard). Starting a new game now means starting from 0 points, so, to beat your record, you actually have to score more points than before (but you always mantain your previous score in the leaderboard, if you don't reach a higher one).
- Enemies now gives more points (at least twice compared to previous version). This is useful to rebalance the leaderboard, cause some scores were too high due to the mentioned problem.
- Fixed a bug that broke the game if "continue" was pressed after completing the Prologue.
EMPTY SHELL: PROLOGUE update for 8 January 2023
Some fixes
Patchnotes
