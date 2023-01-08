 Skip to content

僵尸（THE JIANG SHI） update for 8 January 2023

20230109版本更新

Share · View all patches · Build 10277882 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、游戏暂停时增加系统设置鼠标灵敏度调节滑条（满足一些喜欢快速或慢速操作镜头速度的玩家）
2、修复轩辕古镇部分地面错误贴图
3、减少游尸刷新点（除了几个特定地点会刷新外其他都为打一只少一只）
4、减小游尸死亡后存留的时间
5、增加开封印坛子善鬼的几率（之前为25%现在更改为50%）
6、减小肾上腺素在医院的刷新时间
7、修复主角高大的形象

