 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Slapshot: Rebound update for 10 January 2023

Matchmaking improvements, quality of life, performance

Share · View all patches · Build 10277858 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rebound v0.68.1 is now live! 🏒

Matchmaking

  • Backfill will no longer trigger during or after a successful forfeit vote
  • New player ratings now work differently and will be matched at a lower rank (more info below)

Quality of Life

  • Added an audio slider specifically for the goal horns
  • In offline bot matches, the mercy rule will no longer be triggered
  • Added a reset button for the custom quick chat

Performance

  • Optimized the player character models for better performance

Cosmetics

  • Added cosmetics: Icy stick, icy jersey, tail, butter knife stick, Mjolnir stick
  • Reworked the iron hat cosmetic

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the camera smoothing kept resetting

More info on the matchmaking changes

The starting rating of players will be lower compared to the average rating to increase the average first-match win rate. This should do a few things:

  • It will make it less likely that people at higher ranks queue into new players
  • New players should be matched up with people more equal in skill to them from the active player pool
  • New players will start out at the equivalent of a low Silver 2 rather than mid Silver 3

This doesn't address all of the issues people are having with the matchmaking and more changes are planned but we hope this is a good start. We'll be monitoring the impact of the change.

Good luck, have fun.

  • The Oddshot Team

Changed files in this update

Rebound Windows Depot 1173371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link