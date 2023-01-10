Matchmaking improvements, quality of life, performance

Rebound v0.68.1 is now live! 🏒

Matchmaking

Backfill will no longer trigger during or after a successful forfeit vote

New player ratings now work differently and will be matched at a lower rank (more info below)

Quality of Life

Added an audio slider specifically for the goal horns

In offline bot matches, the mercy rule will no longer be triggered

Added a reset button for the custom quick chat

Performance

Optimized the player character models for better performance

Cosmetics

Added cosmetics: Icy stick, icy jersey, tail, butter knife stick, Mjolnir stick

Reworked the iron hat cosmetic

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the camera smoothing kept resetting

More info on the matchmaking changes

The starting rating of players will be lower compared to the average rating to increase the average first-match win rate. This should do a few things:

It will make it less likely that people at higher ranks queue into new players

New players should be matched up with people more equal in skill to them from the active player pool

New players will start out at the equivalent of a low Silver 2 rather than mid Silver 3

This doesn't address all of the issues people are having with the matchmaking and more changes are planned but we hope this is a good start. We'll be monitoring the impact of the change.

Good luck, have fun.