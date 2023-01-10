Matchmaking improvements, quality of life, performance

Rebound v0.68.1 is now live! 🏒
Matchmaking
- Backfill will no longer trigger during or after a successful forfeit vote
- New player ratings now work differently and will be matched at a lower rank (more info below)
Quality of Life
- Added an audio slider specifically for the goal horns
- In offline bot matches, the mercy rule will no longer be triggered
- Added a reset button for the custom quick chat
Performance
- Optimized the player character models for better performance
Cosmetics
- Added cosmetics: Icy stick, icy jersey, tail, butter knife stick, Mjolnir stick
- Reworked the iron hat cosmetic
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the camera smoothing kept resetting
More info on the matchmaking changes
The starting rating of players will be lower compared to the average rating to increase the average first-match win rate. This should do a few things:
- It will make it less likely that people at higher ranks queue into new players
- New players should be matched up with people more equal in skill to them from the active player pool
- New players will start out at the equivalent of a low Silver 2 rather than mid Silver 3
This doesn't address all of the issues people are having with the matchmaking and more changes are planned but we hope this is a good start. We'll be monitoring the impact of the change.
Good luck, have fun.
- The Oddshot Team
