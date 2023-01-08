 Skip to content

Maskonauts: Chat'Attack update for 8 January 2023

Update 1.4.148 is available!

  • We have noticed a new type of behavior regarding Blockbossters. It seems that by dint of undergoing attacks they have learned new defense techniques...
  • We have improved the resistance of Maskopods to corruption.

