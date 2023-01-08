 Skip to content

Waitventure update for 8 January 2023

Fixed Steam not running error

Share · View all patches · Build 10277780

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sometimes the game won't load if Steam was not running (or maybe in offline mode)
Now you can keep playing even if that happens, it just throws an error in-game but doesn't crash.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2055182
  • Loading history…
Depot 2055183
  • Loading history…
