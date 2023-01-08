Chrono Ark EA 1.9999Q - Added Retry System

- If you lose a fight with the final boss during the story, you will be given one chance to try again.
bug fix
- Fixed a bug where inventory items could not be loaded under certain conditions when loading the game.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
bug fix
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update