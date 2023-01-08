 Skip to content

Chrono Ark update for 8 January 2023

Chrono Ark EA 1.9999Q - Added Retry System

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • If you lose a fight with the final boss during the story, you will be given one chance to try again.

bug fix

  • Fixed a bug where inventory items could not be loaded under certain conditions when loading the game.

