Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 8 January 2023

Hot fix - V.0.2.14.7

-Fixed a shader issue causing crashes on low settings.
-Fixed ice dungeon portal bringing you to your death in the middle.
-Removed scaler option for now causing a ghost stealing the HUD and running away with it.

