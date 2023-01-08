-Fixed a shader issue causing crashes on low settings.
-Fixed ice dungeon portal bringing you to your death in the middle.
-Removed scaler option for now causing a ghost stealing the HUD and running away with it.
Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 8 January 2023
Hot fix - V.0.2.14.7
