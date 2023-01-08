- New Skills for Cosmic Tree
- New Concept for Convert Machine
- Bug Fix: Fullscreen blurry problem fixed
- Bug Fix: Timer and Miner now accepts limit values too
- Some other little bug fixes and changes
AsteroIdle update for 8 January 2023
v1.15.11 update
