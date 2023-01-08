 Skip to content

AsteroIdle update for 8 January 2023

v1.15.11 update

Share · View all patches · Build 10277725

  • New Skills for Cosmic Tree
  • New Concept for Convert Machine
  • Bug Fix: Fullscreen blurry problem fixed
  • Bug Fix: Timer and Miner now accepts limit values too
  • Some other little bug fixes and changes

