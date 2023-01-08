-secret locator fix : it didn't show the last secret object to find
-options such as speedrun mode and inverted mouse are now saved.
-geometry fix : Fixed a few geometry issues.
BABBDI update for 8 January 2023
Patch 1.2.1
Changed files in this update