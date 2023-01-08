1.9.7.2 Official and beta updates

This official version and the beta version are updated at the same time, and the version number is the same

If there is a file lock prompted when updating, exit the program first, and then open Task Manager to end the SystemTrayico process.

Changelog

Fixed the problem that the animation displayed abnormally when the minimized window was restored after the pre-stage scheduling was enabled in the previous version

Fix the problem that the window is not really minimized after the window is minimized after the pre-stage scheduling is turned on

Fix the problem that the windows are not aligned after dragging the window list in front of the stage (but the new version of the dragging animation cancels the center point of the window to align with the mouse. The reason for the misalignment is that the animation calculation of the center point of the window is incorrect, and it may be that my calculation of the geometric coordinates is incorrect. question)

Optimize the problem of pre-stage scheduling window list window merging group and activating a single window will activate all windows of the entire window group

Fix the wrong level of group icons in the front scheduling window

Fix the problem of wrong window hierarchy after the front-stage scheduling window group is activated

Optimize url file icon display

Adjust the color of the icon mask, if the icon is a bright icon mask, change it to a black background

Corrected Korean translation, thanks to netizen @mshworkspace

Fixed the file lock issue when the previous version was updated

Fix the problem that the mouse wheel cannot scroll the process list or still adjust the volume after the volume synthesizer is displayed in the volume menu of myfinder

The offline startup mode has been added to steam startup. It has been started in offline mode since version 1.9.6. This update restores the online startup mode of steam and adds an offline startup mode. Online startup can accumulate time and prevent activation of steam achievement failures

The recent update is a bit slow, mainly because I just started writing code this week. I feel that I have the sequelae of the legendary "brain fog". I feel dizzy and can't concentrate. Sometimes I forget what to do while writing.

Stage manager known issues

Drag the combined window in the window list, you can only drag the last window, you cannot select a window to drag

The problem that the full-screen game window cannot be activated after the front-end scheduling is turned on

Stage manager has not yet completed the function, and also a feature that will be updated in a later version