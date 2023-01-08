 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 8 January 2023

Update, Version 20230108

Update, Version 20230108

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
[Character Customization]Added one more playable male character variation. (A bit higher rank Aten Cultist.)
[Tombstone]When trying to summon a minion without enough mana, you will get an error message to tell you why you are not able to do so.
[Tombstone]When trying to summon a minion while your side of the board is full, you will get an error message to tell you why you are not able to do so.
[Tombstone]Your opponent now hides their cards in hand.
简体中文
【角色自定义】加入了一种新的可用男性角色外观。（更高级别的阿腾教徒。）
【墓石牌】当没有足够的法力去召唤新的怪物上场的时候，你会得到一个提示告诉你不能这样做原因。
【墓石牌】当你的场上怪物已经达到最大时去召唤新的怪物上场，你会得到一个提示告诉你不能这样做原因。
【墓石牌】你的对手现在不会显示他们的手牌。

