Patch 0.8.5

Balanced skills to make them all viable options
Fakejonball
Damage increased from 60 to 120
Mana cost decreased from 40 to 20
Cast time decreased from 0.6 to 0.3 seconds
Added a small knockback to enemies
Mr Skeezy Slam
Damage increased from 50 to 100
Knockback to enemies increased by 100%
Adjusted visibility to be able to see enemies hit
Niller Brand
Cooldown decreased from 2 to 1.5
Damage increased from 45 to 100
Cast time decreased from 0.3 to 0.1 seconds
Knockback to enemies increased by 100%
Speed increased by 55%
Time to drop decreased by 50%
Max Range increased by 100%
Lollus Stand
Mana cost decreased from 70 to 50
Dr Frog Buff
Cooldown decreased from 20 to 12
Cast time decreased from 0.4 to 0.2 seconds
Iron-buff duration increased from 5 to 8 seconds
