Patch 0.8.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10277626 · Last edited 8 January 2023 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Balanced skills to make them all viable options

Fakejonball

Damage increased from 60 to 120

Mana cost decreased from 40 to 20

Cast time decreased from 0.6 to 0.3 seconds

Added a small knockback to enemies

Mr Skeezy Slam

Damage increased from 50 to 100

Knockback to enemies increased by 100%

Adjusted visibility to be able to see enemies hit

Niller Brand

Cooldown decreased from 2 to 1.5

Damage increased from 45 to 100

Cast time decreased from 0.3 to 0.1 seconds

Knockback to enemies increased by 100%

Speed increased by 55%

Time to drop decreased by 50%

Max Range increased by 100%

Lollus Stand

Mana cost decreased from 70 to 50

Dr Frog Buff

Cooldown decreased from 20 to 12

Cast time decreased from 0.4 to 0.2 seconds

Iron-buff duration increased from 5 to 8 seconds