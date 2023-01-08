 Skip to content

EMPTY SHELL: PROLOGUE update for 8 January 2023

New achievements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added 4 new achievements, based on the difficulty you finish the Prologue on.
Higher difficulties unlock lower difficulties achievements (so if you finish the game on Nightmare, you unlock easy, medium and hard achievements as well and so on).
Also added the possibility to switch between your position and top position in the leaderboard.

