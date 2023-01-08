Added 4 new achievements, based on the difficulty you finish the Prologue on.
Higher difficulties unlock lower difficulties achievements (so if you finish the game on Nightmare, you unlock easy, medium and hard achievements as well and so on).
Also added the possibility to switch between your position and top position in the leaderboard.
New achievements
Added 4 new achievements, based on the difficulty you finish the Prologue on.
