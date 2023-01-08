 Skip to content

S.P.A.T. update for 8 January 2023

S.P.A.T. 0.55

Build 10277606

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Operators! New updates for you!

I will be glad to hear all your feedback and wishes in our discord.

CHANGELOG
Weapon
  • Shaft is back! Big damage (9) and high rate of fire.

  • The first special, portable light, has been returned to the game. Scares off enemies as before.

  • Second special - UV Flood light, that deals small (5) but constant damage to monsters. Can be useful in defense. More specials in next updates.

  • Pistol damage reduced - 10.
Player
  • Added nickname and rank of the player in the widget above the head.
  • Added player crouch.
  • When destroying mushrooms with a weapon, the player earns 5 scores.
  • Flashlight radius slightly increased.
  • Mushroom poisoning effect returned to the game.
  • Players now can pick up batteries.
Bots
  • If you died in single-player, then the bot will come and resurrect you. The bot has three resurrection syringes.
  • Bot shoots faster.
  • Bot if stuck teleports not right next to you.
Maps
  • Fixed water in the swamp not slowing down the player.
  • In the hangar, the game starts faster when everyone is ready.
  • A new map is in development, I hope to be able to complete it soon.

Sound
  • Added player footstep sounds.
  • Added gun aim sounds.
  • Added knocked-down sounds.
  • Added Ak 110 reload sound.
UI
  • Ammy type is now updated.
  • Fixed that player server with non-English language - can't see text in in-game menu.
  • Distance added to the player widget.
  • Fixed the number of injectors not changing when resurrecting a player.
  • Added icon when player dead.
BUG FIXES
  • Fixed a bug in a multiplayer game that when only one of the players dead, the game ends.
  • Fixed a bug that monsters do not hear shots from the client.
  • Fixed, the number of lights is not updated on the client.
  • Fixed bug that grenade launcher and silver gun prevent to pick up ammo and supply.
  • Fixed bug that player can shoot while character customization.
  • Fixed a bug that if you die knocked down, then after the resurrection you can not walk.
  • Grandma's death effect was not displayed on the client.

