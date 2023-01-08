S.P.A.T. 0.55

Hello, Operators! New updates for you!
I will be glad to hear all your feedback and wishes in our discord.
CHANGELOG
Weapon
- Shaft is back! Big damage (9) and high rate of fire.
- The first special, portable light, has been returned to the game. Scares off enemies as before.
- Second special - UV Flood light, that deals small (5) but constant damage to monsters. Can be useful in defense. More specials in next updates.
- Pistol damage reduced - 10.
Player
- Added nickname and rank of the player in the widget above the head.
- Added player crouch.
- When destroying mushrooms with a weapon, the player earns 5 scores.
- Flashlight radius slightly increased.
- Mushroom poisoning effect returned to the game.
- Players now can pick up batteries.
Bots
- If you died in single-player, then the bot will come and resurrect you. The bot has three resurrection syringes.
- Bot shoots faster.
- Bot if stuck teleports not right next to you.
Maps
- Fixed water in the swamp not slowing down the player.
- In the hangar, the game starts faster when everyone is ready.
- A new map is in development, I hope to be able to complete it soon.
Sound
- Added player footstep sounds.
- Added gun aim sounds.
- Added knocked-down sounds.
- Added Ak 110 reload sound.
UI
- Ammy type is now updated.
- Fixed that player server with non-English language - can't see text in in-game menu.
- Distance added to the player widget.
- Fixed the number of injectors not changing when resurrecting a player.
- Added icon when player dead.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a bug in a multiplayer game that when only one of the players dead, the game ends.
- Fixed a bug that monsters do not hear shots from the client.
- Fixed, the number of lights is not updated on the client.
- Fixed bug that grenade launcher and silver gun prevent to pick up ammo and supply.
- Fixed bug that player can shoot while character customization.
- Fixed a bug that if you die knocked down, then after the resurrection you can not walk.
- Grandma's death effect was not displayed on the client.
