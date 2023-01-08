Update 1.8

The Short Version: The game is massively changing its graphics through use of texture changes entirely, volumetric lighting added, added lights in general, completely changing the games background to something nice to look at, and individual level design changes. The game will now LOOK like a higher priced game.

Details below.

A decision was made to largely improve the graphic fidelity of the game. Although having a game with great graphics was not the original intention as everything in Pogo Rage was created to make the player angry including graphics, there are some parts of the game that could look a lot better, specifically, the first third of the game (levels 1 through 3). So with these updates and with the massive update 2.0 which will feature an event and hopefully with new marketing be a truly public launch of the game, a lot of things will be pushed towards massively improving graphic fidelity these next few days.

In this update:

Graphical settings in the Unity engine themselves such as changing from the less resource intensive Gamma based color system to the more high fidelity Linear color space.

As promised the lighting on level 6 was changed and now finally the mouse has a use.

VOLUMETIRC lighting has been introduced especially around level 3 with the flashlight controlled by the mouse on level 6 also seeing it used.

Massively improved lighting around level 3

The textures around level 3 were changed to higher quality textures and will continue to change

Dust effects in light beams added

General lights added

In update 1.9 before 2.0: Continued texture changes around the map.

More volumetric lighting added and lighting changes.

The entire current background of the game WILL be drastically changed into something much more pleasant to look at

The sounds used especially around level 3 will be changed, random ambient piano music may be added in levels without music.

All trailers, art, etc. will be updated to include these changes. I thank everyone who bought the game while it was on sale but it will truly hopefully be worth the price it is without the discount now. Although it was not original intention to make the game APPEALING - it will now be appealing.

When update 2.0 drops in the next few days after 1.9, new game art and actual marketing for the game WILL begin.