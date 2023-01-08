 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

World Of Mystery update for 8 January 2023

World Of Mystery is Out Now on Steam Early Access!

Share · View all patches · Build 10277400 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Jump into the World Of Mystery and become the best Supernatural Detective! Uncover all the mysteries of every monsters and spirits to unlock the secrets of this mysterious land.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2194401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link