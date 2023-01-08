 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Osminog Adventure - The Lost Island update for 8 January 2023

Patch 1.06

Share · View all patches · Build 10277393 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lots of tiny lil things to Fix - again thanks to anyone sending in reports!

  • Fixed a Bug where Captain Maugin appears to take over Ahron after the fight against the Slime Dragon, being there twice
  • Fixed various Markup Errors in some Dialogs that slipped through the cracks
  • Changed the Corrupted Dragon fight to not be as brutal and guide the player better. (Also made him immune against insta-kills for those mad people that grind Defuq to lvl 20+ before the encounter ;P)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2183661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link