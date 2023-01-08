Patch 1.06

Lots of tiny lil things to Fix - again thanks to anyone sending in reports!
- Fixed a Bug where Captain Maugin appears to take over Ahron after the fight against the Slime Dragon, being there twice
- Fixed various Markup Errors in some Dialogs that slipped through the cracks
- Changed the Corrupted Dragon fight to not be as brutal and guide the player better. (Also made him immune against insta-kills for those mad people that grind Defuq to lvl 20+ before the encounter ;P)
Changed files in this update