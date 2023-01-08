0.8 Update

1.Add Rampage countdown to infinite mode, if player can not kill all enemies in given time, all enmies will become rampaged

2.Store now support spend spirit stones to refresh

3.Upgrade skill selection now support sprite stones refresh(but it will use the free charge first)

4.Add new difficulty item: Slow

5.Add new unblock item: Difficulty 45, also and the corresponding steam achievement

6.Add text hint on network connecting modal to avoid possible confuse

7.Fix visual error of Subdue Dragon and Thousand Lights

8.Fix wrong sprite layers of character and Boss health bar

9.Fix some Traditional Chinese i18n text issues

10.Improve game performance

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together

And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here