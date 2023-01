Share · View all patches · Build 10277224 · Last edited 8 January 2023 – 09:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hey Rat Shooters!

First of all, HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Great news, as promised, Rat Shoot is now available to download on MAC OS via Steam!

While working on all things apple, we have also been working on an iOS app, which is now available on the Apple App Store! Just search "Rat Shoot".

We would love your feedback and any ideas to improve the game. Reach out via email support@st-dev.net

Have an amazing 2023