You can now save Cheslav Chirkoff from incarceration. Just bring a crowbar to him and follow the dialogue. And then, as you play the game, you will encounter him in various locations. He will become a travelling merchant with goodies for sale!
Added color coding for the bottled herbs for easier identification in the backpack.
Ravens will now perch on top of trees and buildings for easier hunting!
Swapped out the font for Chinese UI. It should be easier to read now.
Added 1280x800 resolution for Steam Deck support.
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 8 January 2023
Update 1.59-5 Patch Notes
