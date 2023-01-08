 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 8 January 2023

Update 1.59-5 Patch Notes

Build 10277218

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • You can now save Cheslav Chirkoff from incarceration. Just bring a crowbar to him and follow the dialogue. And then, as you play the game, you will encounter him in various locations. He will become a travelling merchant with goodies for sale!

  • Added color coding for the bottled herbs for easier identification in the backpack.

  • Ravens will now perch on top of trees and buildings for easier hunting!

  • Swapped out the font for Chinese UI. It should be easier to read now.

  • Added 1280x800 resolution for Steam Deck support.

