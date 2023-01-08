Summary of Patches

Hello all! Thank you for being the first folks over the top and into the world of Isaiah 188. I won't waste your time, let's see what's important for you to note:

A new font! Everyone, my wife included, has said the non-dialogue font sucks, so I have replaced it. There may be some string alignment issues, but I checked as many as I could and they seemed fine. If you find one that's wrong holler at me and I'll go shift it. If this font sucks too, the hunt shall continue!

If you have a non-supported (as in, not 1920x1080 or 3840x2160) screen size, I'm pretty sure textboxes always spawn too far down and too far to the right for you, so now if you press Q, they will move UPWARDS, and if you press R they will move TO THE LEFT. If your textboxes are in some other weird direction, or perhaps they are non-euclidean, let me know and I'll see what I can do for you, but it will probably wait for the next patch. Why R and Q? No clue! I'll add formal buttons for this... at some point.

A bunch of bug fixes. Any crash or unbeatable campaign mission that was noted on the forum up to this point should be fixed. If not, please let me know. I would like to personally thank fleetgothic for toughing it out and giving me some good bug reports.