Added full text search in the F2 database.
The focus is set to the search field when opening the following windows: resource type selection, list of stations and ships, blueprint selection, module selection.
Final Upgrade update for 8 January 2023
1.0.0.33
Added full text search in the F2 database.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update