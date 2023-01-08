 Skip to content

Final Upgrade update for 8 January 2023

1.0.0.33

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added full text search in the F2 database.
The focus is set to the search field when opening the following windows: resource type selection, list of stations and ships, blueprint selection, module selection.

