Angry Angry Shark update for 8 January 2023

Game Update 96

Build 10277051

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Weapons:
-Removed all horizontal view recoil from full auto weapons. Weapons are now more accurate when firing from aim.

Bug:
-Fix UI menu bug where the go back button from options screen was out of view. It's now in view.

