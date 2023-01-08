 Skip to content

Deck Defenders update for 8 January 2023

New Client Build 1.0.9.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10277014 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is required to play

1.0.10.0 Updates

Updates & Changes

  • Added a login reward system for the first 10 days you play! You can't miss any rewards, but you can only get 1 per day.
  • Hoplite base damage nerfed from 2 to 1. Hoplite was a little too strong for a Turn 2 drop. It can still counter early armor and provide good blocking with its shield.
  • 4 New Icons have been added to the store and drop tables!
  • Update background graphics in the battle scene to support wider screen formats
  • Added some more stat tracking to the server around wins/losses

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the Android client could get locked up when going into queue
  • Fixed an issue where long names were overflowing the banner in the Hub
  • Fixed an issue where long names were overflowing the name field in the Battle scene
  • Fixed a potential issue where matchmaking could create 2 rooms for the same battle
  • Fixed some shop layout issues
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes players didn't increase their chance for a gold chest when they leveled

Known Issues

  • Reconnecting to a match can lead to the match being locked up
  • Reconnecting to a match can lead to a soft-lock if you reconnect right as the match is ending
  • Reconnecting more than once per game can cause issues

Changed files in this update

Depot 1098402
