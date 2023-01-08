New Client Build 1.0.9.3

This update is required to play
1.0.10.0 Updates
Updates & Changes
- Added a login reward system for the first 10 days you play! You can't miss any rewards, but you can only get 1 per day.
- Hoplite base damage nerfed from 2 to 1. Hoplite was a little too strong for a Turn 2 drop. It can still counter early armor and provide good blocking with its shield.
- 4 New Icons have been added to the store and drop tables!
- Update background graphics in the battle scene to support wider screen formats
- Added some more stat tracking to the server around wins/losses
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the Android client could get locked up when going into queue
- Fixed an issue where long names were overflowing the banner in the Hub
- Fixed an issue where long names were overflowing the name field in the Battle scene
- Fixed a potential issue where matchmaking could create 2 rooms for the same battle
- Fixed some shop layout issues
- Fixed an issue where sometimes players didn't increase their chance for a gold chest when they leveled
Known Issues
- Reconnecting to a match can lead to the match being locked up
- Reconnecting to a match can lead to a soft-lock if you reconnect right as the match is ending
- Reconnecting more than once per game can cause issues
Changed files in this update