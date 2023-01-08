 Skip to content

a guard walks into a tavern update for 8 January 2023

1月8日布丁

Share · View all patches · Build 10276838 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、修复了酒馆里装备仓库的数量显示文本
2、修复了对话时拖动文本的bug
3、修复了挂卖装备时价格显示的bug，和增减按钮不生效的bug
4、修复了读档时英雄的事件图标为白的bug

