1、修复了酒馆里装备仓库的数量显示文本
2、修复了对话时拖动文本的bug
3、修复了挂卖装备时价格显示的bug，和增减按钮不生效的bug
4、修复了读档时英雄的事件图标为白的bug
a guard walks into a tavern update for 8 January 2023
1月8日布丁
Patchnotes via Steam Community
1、修复了酒馆里装备仓库的数量显示文本
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
a guard walks into a tavern Content Depot 1536471
- Loading history…
一名卫兵走进了一间酒馆x32 Depot 1536472
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update