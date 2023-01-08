Carth Alpha 1.88
~Continued Created new magic items and weapons
~Added items to certain merchants around Viernes
~Fixed errors related to new spawner setup
~Set up vegetation with correct shaders for weather changing
~Unable to take Alchemy Talent Fixed
~Reworked talents giving multiple spells if needed
~Fixed error with spells giving double amount
~Reworked crafting to only show recipes that are known
~As talents are taken given recipes then become shown in crafting UI
~Built items spawn across the network
~Building animations are now synced across network
~Built items now save and load correctly
Changed files in this update