Carth Alpha 1.88

~Continued Created new magic items and weapons

~Added items to certain merchants around Viernes

~Fixed errors related to new spawner setup

~Set up vegetation with correct shaders for weather changing

~Unable to take Alchemy Talent Fixed

~Reworked talents giving multiple spells if needed

~Fixed error with spells giving double amount

~Reworked crafting to only show recipes that are known

~As talents are taken given recipes then become shown in crafting UI

~Built items spawn across the network

~Building animations are now synced across network

~Built items now save and load correctly