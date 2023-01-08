 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Carth Playtest update for 8 January 2023

Carth Alpha 1.88

Share · View all patches · Build 10276802 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Carth Alpha 1.88

~Continued Created new magic items and weapons
~Added items to certain merchants around Viernes
~Fixed errors related to new spawner setup
~Set up vegetation with correct shaders for weather changing
~Unable to take Alchemy Talent Fixed
~Reworked talents giving multiple spells if needed
~Fixed error with spells giving double amount
~Reworked crafting to only show recipes that are known
~As talents are taken given recipes then become shown in crafting UI
~Built items spawn across the network
~Building animations are now synced across network
~Built items now save and load correctly

Changed files in this update

Depot 1638651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link