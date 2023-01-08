January 7, 2023 update #2 notes

This second patch of the day includes some more substantial bug fixes:
- Fixed the fusion screen breaking after completing a fusion,
- Fixed experience distribution breaking on monsters that had been fused after the most recent save.
- Fixed an issue with Lingering abilities causing the game to become stuck.
- The cancel button on the confirmation dialog for deleting an ability works now.
- Reworded some labels in the Options menu to better fit the space.
- Cleaned up the artwork for Doctorpus.
Changed files in this update