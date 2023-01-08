 Skip to content

Pedigree Tactics update for 8 January 2023

January 7, 2023 update #2 notes

January 7, 2023 update #2 notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This second patch of the day includes some more substantial bug fixes:

  • Fixed the fusion screen breaking after completing a fusion,
  • Fixed experience distribution breaking on monsters that had been fused after the most recent save.
  • Fixed an issue with Lingering abilities causing the game to become stuck.
  • The cancel button on the confirmation dialog for deleting an ability works now.
  • Reworded some labels in the Options menu to better fit the space.
  • Cleaned up the artwork for Doctorpus.

