Build 10276773 · Last edited 8 January 2023 – 05:09:13 UTC by Wendy

A small update to begin the new year.

Fixed various bugs in asteroid field generation.

Fixed scanning not working on release builds.

Added new tutorial for some of the games systems.

Added new music track, and "V" key to cycle between music.

Improved UX when building ship parts.

Thanks for playing!