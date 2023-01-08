 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

方寸文明 update for 8 January 2023

v1.05

Share · View all patches · Build 10276668 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Using skills or heroes now shows range
  2. Fixed a bug that unlocking technology before the culture slot is full
  3. Fixed a bug that sometime a new block could replace a moving block
    4, the value is slightly adjusted
  4. Some text display changes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2230281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link