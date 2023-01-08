 Skip to content

OBS Studio update for 8 January 2023

OBS Studio 29.0 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This release brings additional encoders, including AV1 on the AMD RX7000 series and AV1/HEVC for supported Intel GPUs on Windows, and HEVC and ProRes support on macOS, as well as fixes for bugs and crashes.

Features

  • Added support for the AMD AV1 Encoder for the RX7000 series GPUs on Windows [AMD/Jim]
  • Added support for the Intel AV1 Encoder for Arc GPUs on Windows [Intel/Jim] - Note: CQP is available but not fully supported
  • Added support for the Intel HEVC Encoder on Windows [yuriy-chumak/rcdrone/Jim]
  • Added an upward compressor filter [pkv]
  • Added a 3-band equalizer filter [Jim]
  • Added support for native HEVC and ProRes encoders on macOS, including P010 and HDR [Developer-Ecosystem-Engineering/PatTheMav/gxalpha]
  • Added support for macOS Desk View [Developer-Ecosystem-Engineering]
  • Websockets updated to 5.1.0, which has a number of bug fixes, UI improvements, and new stream reconnect events. [tt2468]
  • Added update channels for opting into receiving beta/release-candidate builds to Windows [Rodney]

Tweaks and Improvements

  • The Replay Buffer's memory limit is now set to 75% of installed system RAM rather than fixed to 8GB [Rodney]

  • Added media key support in Linux [kkartaltepe]

  • Various improvements to NVIDIA Video and Audio filters, including a Mask Refresh slider and support for temporal processing, which provides better quality masking [pkv]

  • Improved Display Capture screen naming & saving on Windows; indexes should now match regardless of Mode, and reconnected displays should show the correct monitor [jpark37]

    • Note: This does mean existing Display Capture sources will be blank until manually configured, to avoid showing the wrong display

  • Added support for encryption and authentication for SRT and RIST outputs [pkv]

  • Disabled ScreenCaptureKit Display & App capture on macOS 12 due to various issues; users should either update to macOS 13 or use the existing Screen Capture source [PatTheMav]

  • Removed the automatic numbering on Multiview labels [Warchamp7]

  • Added the ability to mute individual browser docks [WizardCM]

  • Added the ability to right click and 'Inspect' individual browser docks [WizardCM]

  • Changed the default Simple Output NVENC preset to P5 for better compatibility & performance [RytoEX]

  • Added support for higher refresh rates in the Video Capture Device source on Windows [WizardCM/EposVox]

  • Added the Apple VT Hardware encoder to the Auto Configuration Wizard [gxalpha]

  • Improved FFmpeg VA-API enablement by directly using Libva to check device capabilities [tytan652]

  • Various minor UX/accessibility tweaks in the UI [Warchamp7/cg2121]

  • Raised the speed at which dynamic bitrate recovers after a drop [Jim]

  • Audio should now be automatically captured for most capture card brands using the Video Capture Device source on Windows [WizardCM/EposVox]

  • Added a slide counter to the Source Toolbar when an Image Slide Show is selected [cg2121]

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issues with async filters (such as Delay) not rendering correctly [jpark37]
  • Various performance improvements to Decklink preview output [jpark37]
  • Fixed an issue where source Projector windows wouldn't close when a source was deleted [cg2121]
  • Fixed an issue where cursors would disappear or display incorrectly on screen captures on Windows [caesay]
  • Fixed issues with CQP rate control for SVT and AOM AV1 encoders [flaeri]
  • Fixed an issue with CQP rate control for AMD HEVC and H264 [flaeri]
  • Fixed Virtual Camera not working with Webex and GoToMeeting [Jim]
  • Fixed capturing UHD/4K YUV on the AJA Kona HDMI [paulh-aja]
  • Fixed a bug where slideshow sources wouldn't remove cleared files when removing missing files [gxalpha]
  • Fixed slideshow counter on the source context toolbar showing "1/0" when empty, now shows "-/-" instead [cg2121]
  • Fixed chroma location for VAAPI [jpark37]
  • Fixed a case where macOS' VideoToolBox HEVC encoder would be parsed as AVC [jpark37]
  • Allow SRT streams to disconnect after timeout [pkv]
  • Fixed color space being incorrect for some video devices running in MJPEG video format on Windows [jpark37]
  • Fixed monitor names in the Fullscreen Projector & Multiview menus on Windows [WizardCM]

