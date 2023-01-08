OBS Studio 29.0 Update

This release brings additional encoders, including AV1 on the AMD RX7000 series and AV1/HEVC for supported Intel GPUs on Windows, and HEVC and ProRes support on macOS, as well as fixes for bugs and crashes.

The Replay Buffer's memory limit is now set to 75% of installed system RAM rather than fixed to 8GB [Rodney]

Added media key support in Linux [kkartaltepe]

Various improvements to NVIDIA Video and Audio filters, including a Mask Refresh slider and support for temporal processing, which provides better quality masking [pkv]

Improved Display Capture screen naming & saving on Windows; indexes should now match regardless of Mode, and reconnected displays should show the correct monitor [jpark37] Note: This does mean existing Display Capture sources will be blank until manually configured, to avoid showing the wrong display

Added support for encryption and authentication for SRT and RIST outputs [pkv]

Disabled ScreenCaptureKit Display & App capture on macOS 12 due to various issues; users should either update to macOS 13 or use the existing Screen Capture source [PatTheMav]

Removed the automatic numbering on Multiview labels [Warchamp7]

Added the ability to mute individual browser docks [WizardCM]

Added the ability to right click and 'Inspect' individual browser docks [WizardCM]

Changed the default Simple Output NVENC preset to P5 for better compatibility & performance [RytoEX]

Added support for higher refresh rates in the Video Capture Device source on Windows [WizardCM/EposVox]

Added the Apple VT Hardware encoder to the Auto Configuration Wizard [gxalpha]

Improved FFmpeg VA-API enablement by directly using Libva to check device capabilities [tytan652]

Various minor UX/accessibility tweaks in the UI [Warchamp7/cg2121]

Raised the speed at which dynamic bitrate recovers after a drop [Jim]

Audio should now be automatically captured for most capture card brands using the Video Capture Device source on Windows [WizardCM/EposVox]