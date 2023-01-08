 Skip to content

The WILDS update for 8 January 2023

New Foods enter The WILDS

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW FEATURES:

  • FEED YOUR MATES - Holding food in your mouth and targeting a mate will now allow a new action "Feed" which will feed whatever you're holding to your mate if they are hungry.
  • MORE FOOD - Added a couple of new fruits and vegetables to the game.
  • NEW GRAPHICS OPTIONS - Added a bunch of post-processing specific options to the settings that will let you find the right balance between looks/performance for your computer.
  • ADDED ANTI-ALIASING - Added a post processing option called Anti-aliasing that took away the grainyness from the visuals, it's in the new options if you want to see the difference.

GAMEPLAY CHANGES:

  • MATE IDENTIFICATION - When targeting mates it now shows their name instead of their subspecies.
  • AI - Improved some of the AI around your mates finding / eating food.
  • TERRAIN TEXTURES - Replaced the sand and dirt textures for the world with new ones that are higher resolution, less repetitive, and more realistic overall.

BUG FIXES

  • WORLD DETAILS - Fixed some of the world details like logs / stumps that were not gathering snow in the winter.
  • POISON CURE - Animals who don't typically eat plants were unable to consume the flower that cures poison, this is now fixed.
  • VARIOUS BUGS - As always many other various bugs were fixed / improved.

KNOWN BUGS

  • PACK ACTIONS - Still need to rework the AI more to make these active. "Pack Surround" and "Pack Attack" may appear as options but are non-functional.
  • FOX COATS - Alternate fur colors for the fox is temporarily not working because they don't exist

