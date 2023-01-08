New Foods enter The WILDS

NEW FEATURES:
- FEED YOUR MATES - Holding food in your mouth and targeting a mate will now allow a new action "Feed" which will feed whatever you're holding to your mate if they are hungry.
- MORE FOOD - Added a couple of new fruits and vegetables to the game.
- NEW GRAPHICS OPTIONS - Added a bunch of post-processing specific options to the settings that will let you find the right balance between looks/performance for your computer.
- ADDED ANTI-ALIASING - Added a post processing option called Anti-aliasing that took away the grainyness from the visuals, it's in the new options if you want to see the difference.
GAMEPLAY CHANGES:
- MATE IDENTIFICATION - When targeting mates it now shows their name instead of their subspecies.
- AI - Improved some of the AI around your mates finding / eating food.
- TERRAIN TEXTURES - Replaced the sand and dirt textures for the world with new ones that are higher resolution, less repetitive, and more realistic overall.
BUG FIXES
- WORLD DETAILS - Fixed some of the world details like logs / stumps that were not gathering snow in the winter.
- POISON CURE - Animals who don't typically eat plants were unable to consume the flower that cures poison, this is now fixed.
- VARIOUS BUGS - As always many other various bugs were fixed / improved.
KNOWN BUGS
- PACK ACTIONS - Still need to rework the AI more to make these active. "Pack Surround" and "Pack Attack" may appear as options but are non-functional.
- FOX COATS - Alternate fur colors for the fox is temporarily not working because they don't exist
