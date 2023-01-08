 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Covid Carl update for 8 January 2023

Update 7 Jan

Share · View all patches · Build 10276619 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Finnish Language to menu options.
Fixed hitbox of the silver droid.
Added white dust sprite for when the weather is snowy.
Added fireworks to level complete screen.
Added recoil to weapon animation.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1881161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link